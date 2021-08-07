Cancel
Kansas City, MO

What to know before the Garth Brooks concert

By Jordan Betts
 3 days ago
There are a few things to note before heading to the anticipated Garth Brooks concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs organization will be asking people to wear masks when entering the stadium or spending time inside enclosed public areas. For those who forget a mask, there will be masks available at the stadium.

Masks are not required outdoors but for those who are not vaccinated, the Chiefs organization is asking them to wear one.

There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on site from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Kansas City Health Department will be giving the vaccine to people who are eligible for it.

The parking lots to the stadium will open up at 3 p.m. Gates to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will open at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert.

