Vidalia Weather Forecast
VIDALIA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
