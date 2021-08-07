Cancel
Lexington, VA

Saturday rain in Lexington meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Lexington Dispatch
 2 days ago

(LEXINGTON, VA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lexington Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lexington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bKlN9WO00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

