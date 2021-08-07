Weather Forecast For Astoria
ASTORIA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Occasional light rain during the day; while occasional light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
