Weather Forecast For Astoria

ASTORIA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Occasional light rain during the day; while occasional light rain then chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



