Sandpoint Weather Forecast

SANDPOINT, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, August 9 Haze High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Haze High 86 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



