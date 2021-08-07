Sandpoint Weather Forecast
SANDPOINT, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Haze
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0