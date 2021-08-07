4-Day Weather Forecast For Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
