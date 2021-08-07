4-Day Weather Forecast For Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 67 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



