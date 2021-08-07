Show Low Weather Forecast
SHOW LOW, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
