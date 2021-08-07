Cancel
Escanaba, MI

Rainy forecast for Escanaba? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Escanaba Bulletin
 2 days ago

(ESCANABA, MI) Saturday is set to be rainy in Escanaba, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Escanaba:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bKlMcwj00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Escanaba, MI
