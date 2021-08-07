3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Greenfield

(GREENFIELD, CA) A sunny Saturday is here for Greenfield, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Greenfield:

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 33 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 35 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



