3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Greenfield
(GREENFIELD, CA) A sunny Saturday is here for Greenfield, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Greenfield:
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
