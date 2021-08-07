Cancel
Hudson, NY

A rainy Saturday in Hudson — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Hudson Times
Hudson Times
 2 days ago

(HUDSON, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hudson Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hudson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bKlMUpn00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hudson Times

Hudson Times

Hudson, NY
With Hudson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

