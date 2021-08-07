Jamestown Weather Forecast
JAMESTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
