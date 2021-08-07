4-Day Weather Forecast For Galax
GALAX, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
