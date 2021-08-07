Scottsbluff Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
