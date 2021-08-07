Weather Forecast For Kittanning
KITTANNING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0