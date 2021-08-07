Daily Weather Forecast For Kapaa
KAPAA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 73 °F
- 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0