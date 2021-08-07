Daily Weather Forecast For Kapaa

KAPAA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Scattered Rain Showers High 83 °F, low 72 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 72 °F 12 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Scattered Rain Showers High 84 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 73 °F 12 mph wind



