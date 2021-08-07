Cancel
Kapaa, HI

Daily Weather Forecast For Kapaa

Posted by 
Kapaa Digest
Kapaa Digest
 2 days ago

KAPAA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bKlMNtw00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 73 °F
    • 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

