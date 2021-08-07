Williston Weather Forecast
WILLISTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0