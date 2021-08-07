Williston Weather Forecast

WILLISTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 61 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 30 mph



