Jump on Farmville’s rainy forecast today

(FARMVILLE, VA) Saturday is set to be rainy in Farmville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmville:

Saturday, August 7 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, August 8 Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



