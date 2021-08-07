A rainy Saturday in Fergus Falls — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fergus Falls Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fergus Falls:

Saturday, August 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, August 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 64 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 21 mph



