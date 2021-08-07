Cancel
Fergus Falls, MN

A rainy Saturday in Fergus Falls — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Fergus Falls Daily
Fergus Falls Daily
 3 days ago

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fergus Falls Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fergus Falls:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bKlMIUJ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fergus Falls Daily

Fergus Falls Daily

Fergus Falls, MN
With Fergus Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Fergus Falls, MN
