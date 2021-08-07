Cancel
Silver City, NM

Saturday rain in Silver City meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Silver City News Watch
 3 days ago

(SILVER CITY, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Silver City Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Silver City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bKlMGir00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

