Yankton, SD

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Yankton Digest
 2 days ago

(YANKTON, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Yankton Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yankton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bKlMD4g00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Yankton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

