Hereford, TX

Sun forecast for Hereford — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Hereford Dispatch
 3 days ago

(HEREFORD, TX) A sunny Saturday is here for Hereford, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hereford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bKlM7rZ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hereford, TX
With Hereford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

