Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coalinga, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Coalinga

Posted by 
Coalinga Daily
Coalinga Daily
 3 days ago

COALINGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anWcn_0bKlM6yq00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Coalinga Daily

Coalinga Daily

Coalinga, CA
17
Followers
118
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coalinga Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coalinga, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy