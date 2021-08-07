Daily Weather Forecast For Coalinga

COALINGA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 103 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 99 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 101 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 102 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 20 mph



