Gaylord Weather Forecast

GAYLORD, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, August 8 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.