Daily Weather Forecast For Sturgis
STURGIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0