Douglas Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Douglas Updates
 2 days ago

DOUGLAS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Douglas Updates

Douglas, GA
ABOUT

With Douglas Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

