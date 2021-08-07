Weather Forecast For Corinth
CORINTH, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
