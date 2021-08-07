Cancel
Corinth, MS

Weather Forecast For Corinth

Corinth News Watch
Corinth News Watch
 3 days ago

CORINTH, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bKlLgRQ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Corinth News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

