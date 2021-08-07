Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Juneau News Alert

Saturday rain in Juneau: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Juneau News Alert
Juneau News Alert
 3 days ago

(JUNEAU, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Juneau Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Juneau:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bKlLfYh00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 52 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Light Rain

    • High 56 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Light Rain

    • High 57 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Juneau News Alert

Juneau News Alert

Juneau, AK
23
Followers
133
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Juneau News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Nws
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy