Brainerd, MN

Brainerd Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Brainerd Daily
Brainerd Daily
 3 days ago

BRAINERD, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bKlLefy00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd, MN
With Brainerd Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

