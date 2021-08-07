Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, IA

Burlington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Burlington Voice
Burlington Voice
 3 days ago

BURLINGTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bKlLdnF00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Burlington Voice

Burlington Voice

Burlington, IA
60
Followers
141
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Burlington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy