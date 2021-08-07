Burlington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BURLINGTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0