Wailuku Daily Weather Forecast

WAILUKU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 72 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 73 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 10 mph



