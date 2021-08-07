Cancel
Wailuku, HI

Wailuku Daily Weather Forecast

Wailuku Journal
 2 days ago

WAILUKU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bKlLcuW00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 72 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 73 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

