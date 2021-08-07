Cancel
Murray, KY

Saturday has sun for Murray — 3 ways to make the most of it

Murray Digest
 2 days ago

(MURRAY, KY) A sunny Saturday is here for Murray, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Murray:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0bKlLb1n00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Murray Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

