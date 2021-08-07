Cancel
Hackettstown, NJ

Make the most of a cloudy Saturday in Hackettstown with these activities

Hackettstown News Beat
 3 days ago

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Hackettstown Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hackettstown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bKlLXRl00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hackettstown News Beat

