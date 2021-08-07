Dover Weather Forecast
DOVER, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
