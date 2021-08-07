Cancel
Dover, NH

Dover Weather Forecast

Dover Journal
Dover Journal
 3 days ago

DOVER, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bKlLUna00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dover Journal

#Dover Weather Forecast#Nh#Newsbreak#Nws
