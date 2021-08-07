Cancel
Watertown, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Watertown

Posted by 
Watertown Daily
Watertown Daily
 3 days ago

WATERTOWN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bKlL53u00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Watertown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

