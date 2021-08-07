Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moss Point, MS

Saturday sun alert in Moss Point — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Moss Point News Alert
Moss Point News Alert
 3 days ago

(MOSS POINT, MS) A sunny Saturday is here for Moss Point, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Moss Point:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bKlKknH00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Moss Point News Alert

Moss Point News Alert

Moss Point, MS
54
Followers
129
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moss Point News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moss Point, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Spencer, MAPosted by
Spencer (MA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Spencer

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spencer: Tuesday, August 10: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight
Stoneville, NCPosted by
Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Stoneville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stoneville: Tuesday, August 10: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers
Pilot Mountain, NCPosted by
Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Pilot Mountain is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pilot Mountain. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Carriere, MSPosted by
Carriere (MS) Weather Channel

Carriere Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Carriere: Tuesday, August 10: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely
Leeds, ALPosted by
Leeds (AL) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Leeds

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Leeds: Tuesday, August 10: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, August 12: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, August
EnvironmentPosted by
Madison (NC) Weather Channel

Madison Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Madison: Tuesday, August 10: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers
Tell City, INPosted by
Tell City (IN) Weather Channel

Tell City Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tell City: Tuesday, August 10: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Patchy fog during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, August 12: Isolated

Comments / 0

Community Policy