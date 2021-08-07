Corsicana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CORSICANA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
