Ukiah Weather Forecast

UKIAH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 95 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 97 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 102 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.