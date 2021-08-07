Cancel
Ukiah, CA

Ukiah Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ukiah Bulletin
Ukiah Bulletin
 3 days ago

UKIAH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bKlKTjo00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah, CA
With Ukiah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

