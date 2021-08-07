Benton Harbor Daily Weather Forecast
BENTON HARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
