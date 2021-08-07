Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Benton Harbor News Flash
Benton Harbor News Flash
 3 days ago

BENTON HARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bKlKSr500

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor, MI
100
Followers
135
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Benton Harbor News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton Harbor, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy