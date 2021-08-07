Daily Weather Forecast For Bemidji

BEMIDJI, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 81 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 21 mph



