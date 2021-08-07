Daily Weather Forecast For Bemidji
BEMIDJI, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
