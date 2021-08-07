Cancel
Bemidji, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Bemidji

Bemidji Bulletin
 3 days ago

BEMIDJI, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bKlKQ5d00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bemidji Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

