Ponca City, OK

Ponca City Daily Weather Forecast

PONCA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bKlKEk900

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

