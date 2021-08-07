Cancel
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Weather Forecast

Ridgecrest News Watch
Ridgecrest News Watch
 3 days ago

RIDGECREST, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ukj7_0bKlK2Eg00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

