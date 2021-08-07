Cancel
Key West, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Key West

Key West Times
 3 days ago

KEY WEST, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bKlK1Lx00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 82 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 81 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

