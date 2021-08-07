4-Day Weather Forecast For Key West
KEY WEST, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 83 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 82 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 82 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 81 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
