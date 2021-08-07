Cancel
Seneca, SC

Saturday set for rain in Seneca — 3 ways to make the most of it

Seneca News Beat
 3 days ago

(SENECA, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Seneca Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seneca:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bKlJvDp00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

