Marquette, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Marquette

Posted by 
Marquette Daily
Marquette Daily
 3 days ago

MARQUETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bKlJsZe00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marquette Daily

Marquette Daily

Marquette, MI
With Marquette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

