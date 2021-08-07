4-Day Weather Forecast For Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



