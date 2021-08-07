Saturday rain in Garden City: Ideas to make the most of it

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Garden City Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Garden City:

Saturday, August 7 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 58 °F 6 to 17 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 99 °F, low 67 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 102 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 99 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.