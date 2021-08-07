Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Spring, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Big Spring

Posted by 
Big Spring Today
Big Spring Today
 3 days ago

BIG SPRING, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bKlJnPF00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Big Spring Today

Big Spring Today

Big Spring, TX
49
Followers
131
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Spring Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Spring, TX
City
Spring, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy