Daily Weather Forecast For Carlsbad
CARLSBAD, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0