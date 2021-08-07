Cancel
Carlsbad, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Carlsbad

Carlsbad Dispatch
 3 days ago

CARLSBAD, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bKlJmWW00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Carlsbad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

