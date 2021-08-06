Tropics watch: NHC forecasters project tropical depression could develop over next few days

Tropical Depression Fred is pretty rough looking thanks to the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola, and it is hard to even find the center of circulation. Fred is now back over water between Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas. Most of the rain associated with the depression is displaced away from the center. Hurricane Hunters will fly into the system later today to get a better idea of how strong it is today. Fred is moving to the WNW and that motion is expected to continue for the next few days as it moves along the southern edge of a ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic Ocean. On this track, Fred will move over the northern coast of Cuba, and into the SE Gulf of Mexico this weekend near Key West, FL. It will round the western edge of the high pressure this weekend, and that will cause it to turn northwest once in the Gulf. However, the forecast models are not in agreement as to when it will make the turn.