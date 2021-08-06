Cancel
Environment

Tropics watch: NHC forecasters project tropical depression could develop over next few days

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tropical wave in the Atlantic basin is forecast to become a tropical depression over the weekend or by early next week, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Closer to the U.S., another system is showing a low chance for development. The next two names on...

EnvironmentCBS42.com

Tracking The Tropics: Poorly organized Tropical Depression Fred is back over water and forecast to remain weak

Tropical Depression Fred is pretty rough looking thanks to the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola, and it is hard to even find the center of circulation. Fred is now back over water between Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas. Most of the rain associated with the depression is displaced away from the center. Hurricane Hunters will fly into the system later today to get a better idea of how strong it is today. Fred is moving to the WNW and that motion is expected to continue for the next few days as it moves along the southern edge of a ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic Ocean. On this track, Fred will move over the northern coast of Cuba, and into the SE Gulf of Mexico this weekend near Key West, FL. It will round the western edge of the high pressure this weekend, and that will cause it to turn northwest once in the Gulf. However, the forecast models are not in agreement as to when it will make the turn.
Savannah, GAWJCL

Heavy rain possible from Tropical Depression Fred by next week

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Today will be almost a carbon copy of yesterday with hazy skies and hot with highs in the lower-90s for most areas and upper-80s at the beachfront. There is a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms after 2 pm with downpour possible. Ridge of high pressure...
Colquitt County, GAPosted by
The Moultrie Observer

Local officials watch Tropical Depression Fred

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Tropical Depression Fred is a long way off, but local officials are keeping an eye on the disturbance east of Cuba because it might be headed our way. As of late Thursday morning, Fred remained disorganized, according to the National Weather Service. It is forecast to re-strengthen into a tropical storm by Friday night and to reach the northeast Gulf of Mexico around Sunday.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Miami

Fred Weakens To Tropical Depression Over Central Hispaniola

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fred has weakened to a tropical depression over central Hispaniola. As of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Fred was about 55 miles southeast of Cap Haitien, Haiti. Fred is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and a general west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected for the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be over Hispaniola overnight, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and move near or north of the northern coast of central Cuba Thursday night and Friday. Data from a...
Watching the Tropics

Watching the Tropics

We are monitoring the progress on Fred in the Caribbean. If nothing changes with its track and intensity forecast, we should see a high chance for rain Friday through the Weekend. This may lead to street flooding concerns.
EnvironmentDaily Review

The latest on Tropical Depression Fred

Fred is poorly organized this morning. Reports from Air Force. Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft, along with 1-minute. imagery from GOES-16, indicate that the circulation is barely. closed. Dropsondes in the area reported surface pressures of. 1013-1014 mb, and the maximum winds of near 30 kt are well to...

