4-Day Weather Forecast For Lewiston

LEWISTON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then chance of light rain overnight High 94 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, August 8 Chance of light rain during the day; while haze overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Haze High 88 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Haze High 96 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.