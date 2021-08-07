4-Day Weather Forecast For Lewiston
LEWISTON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then chance of light rain overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of light rain during the day; while haze overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
