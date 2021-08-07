Cancel
Lewiston, ID

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lewiston

Lewiston Updates
Lewiston Updates
 3 days ago

LEWISTON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bKlJeSi00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while areas of smoke then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of light rain during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Haze

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Haze

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

