Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sedalia News Flash
Sedalia News Flash
 3 days ago

SEDALIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bKlJboX00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Sedalia News Flash

Sedalia News Flash

Sedalia, MO
53
Followers
143
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sedalia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedalia Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy